Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on MOH. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Molina Healthcare from $213.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Stephens lowered Molina Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Molina Healthcare from $188.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on Molina Healthcare from $228.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.62.

MOH stock opened at $207.02 on Thursday. Molina Healthcare has a 1 year low of $102.85 and a 1 year high of $224.00. The firm has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $207.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $187.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $1.17. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 4.37%. On average, research analysts predict that Molina Healthcare will post 12.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ronna Romney sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.80, for a total transaction of $174,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,170 shares in the company, valued at $690,426. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Garrey Carruthers sold 925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.19, for a total value of $200,900.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,100 shares of company stock valued at $458,710 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the second quarter valued at about $2,178,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in Molina Healthcare by 30.0% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare in the second quarter worth about $1,121,000. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its stake in Molina Healthcare by 3.7% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,634,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Molina Healthcare by 23.6% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,827,000 after purchasing an additional 4,103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2019, it served approximately 3.3 million members in 14 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, who are eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored health care programs.

