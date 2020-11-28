Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Shares Bought by Seeyond

Seeyond lifted its stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,884 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Seeyond’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $1,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Molina Healthcare during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the second quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the third quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare stock opened at $207.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.85 and a 52 week high of $224.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $207.54 and a 200-day moving average of $187.62.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $1.17. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 4.37%. On average, research analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 12.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Ronna Romney sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.80, for a total value of $174,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,170 shares in the company, valued at $690,426. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Garrey Carruthers sold 925 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.19, for a total transaction of $200,900.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,100 shares of company stock worth $458,710. 1.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MOH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $188.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $213.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $228.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Molina Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.62.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2019, it served approximately 3.3 million members in 14 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, who are eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored health care programs.

