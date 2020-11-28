Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $1.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Moleculin Biotech, Inc. is a preclinical and clinical-stage pharmaceutical company which focused on the development of anti-cancer drug candidates. The company’s lead product candidate is Annamycin, a Phase II clinical stage anthracycline for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia. Moleculin Biotech, Inc. is based in Houston, TX. “

Moleculin Biotech stock opened at $0.77 on Wednesday. Moleculin Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $0.32 and a fifty-two week high of $1.97. The stock has a market cap of $48.35 million, a PE ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 2.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.93.

Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. On average, equities analysts predict that Moleculin Biotech will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Moleculin Biotech by 25.0% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 175,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Moleculin Biotech by 40.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 47,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 13,640 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Moleculin Biotech in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.22% of the company’s stock.

Moleculin Biotech Company Profile

Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology drug candidates. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and cancers metastasized to the lungs. The company's flagship immune/transcription modulator is WP1066, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of brain tumor, as well as to treat pancreatic cancer, AML, and glioblastoma.

