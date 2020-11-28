Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Price Target Raised to $60.00

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) had its price target raised by SVB Leerink from $59.00 to $60.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, AR Network reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Moderna’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.22) EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.17 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.39 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Moderna from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Moderna from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Moderna from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Moderna from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Moderna presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $96.89.

Shares of MRNA opened at $127.03 on Tuesday. Moderna has a twelve month low of $17.68 and a twelve month high of $130.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.27 billion, a PE ratio of -78.41 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 17.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.16). Moderna had a negative net margin of 242.73% and a negative return on equity of 28.11%. The business had revenue of $157.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.37) EPS. Moderna’s revenue for the quarter was up 828.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Moderna will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

In other Moderna news, insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.53, for a total value of $1,507,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $502,650. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 18,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.22, for a total transaction of $1,153,575.34. Insiders sold a total of 624,806 shares of company stock worth $45,104,968 in the last quarter. 29.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 115,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,162,000 after purchasing an additional 12,866 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,923,000. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 67.4% in the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 21,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 8,537 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.04% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

