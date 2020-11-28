Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Price Target Raised to $139.00

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) had its price target lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $107.00 to $139.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on MRNA. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Moderna in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an equal weight rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Moderna from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Moderna from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Moderna presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $96.89.

Get Moderna alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $127.03 on Wednesday. Moderna has a 52 week low of $17.68 and a 52 week high of $130.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $79.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 17.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $50.27 billion, a PE ratio of -78.41 and a beta of 0.53.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.16). Moderna had a negative net margin of 242.73% and a negative return on equity of 28.11%. The firm had revenue of $157.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.37) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 828.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Moderna will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.10, for a total transaction of $1,923,000.00. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.20, for a total transaction of $892,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,564,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,234,905.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 624,806 shares of company stock valued at $45,104,968 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Moderna by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 37,532,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,409,938,000 after purchasing an additional 12,772,752 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Moderna by 24.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,625,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,645,416,000 after purchasing an additional 5,045,279 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Moderna during the second quarter valued at $68,886,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in Moderna during the second quarter valued at $66,194,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Moderna by 9.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,583,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,813,000 after purchasing an additional 556,953 shares during the period. 55.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Read More: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.