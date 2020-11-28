Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) will report earnings of $0.14 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Mitek Systems’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.14 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.13. Mitek Systems reported earnings per share of $0.12 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mitek Systems will report full year earnings of $0.62 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.62. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.67 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Mitek Systems.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $30.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.86 million. Mitek Systems had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 6.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Mitek Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mitek Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mitek Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Mitek Systems stock opened at $11.84 on Monday. Mitek Systems has a fifty-two week low of $5.26 and a fifty-two week high of $15.10. The company has a market capitalization of $488.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.78 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.29.

In related news, insider Jason Gray sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.80, for a total transaction of $118,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alex W. Hart sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total transaction of $531,600.00. Insiders sold 182,856 shares of company stock valued at $2,267,245 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Mitek Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mitek Systems during the third quarter worth about $37,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in Mitek Systems by 21.2% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 222,575 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,139,000 after acquiring an additional 38,946 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Mitek Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $338,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mitek Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $880,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Mitek Systems Company Profile

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and browsers to facilitate online user experiences, fraud detection and reduction, and compliant transactions.

