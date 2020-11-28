MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) Position Increased by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) by 76.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 909,217 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 392,511 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $8,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Natixis raised its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 47.9% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 6,063,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $53,720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964,500 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in MGIC Investment by 17.5% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 177,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after buying an additional 26,300 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in MGIC Investment by 27.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 26,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 5,727 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in MGIC Investment by 0.3% during the third quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,277,109 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,315,000 after buying an additional 4,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in MGIC Investment by 1.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,947,350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $61,554,000 after buying an additional 124,583 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded MGIC Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. ValuEngine upgraded MGIC Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. MKM Partners raised their target price on MGIC Investment from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on MGIC Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on MGIC Investment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MGIC Investment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.31.

Shares of NYSE:MTG opened at $12.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.84 and its 200-day moving average is $9.07. MGIC Investment Co. has a 52-week low of $4.34 and a 52-week high of $15.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The insurance provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.13. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 39.04%. The company had revenue of $296.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.63 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that MGIC Investment Co. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 9th. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.04%.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

