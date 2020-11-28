Metro Bank PLC (OTCMKTS:MBNKF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Metro Bank PLC (OTCMKTS:MBNKF) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have issued a hold recommendation on the company.

Separately, Investec lowered Metro Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of MBNKF opened at $1.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.93 and a beta of 1.19. Metro Bank has a one year low of $0.72 and a one year high of $3.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.00 and its 200-day moving average is $1.17.

Metro Bank Company Profile

Metro Bank PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and commercial banking services in the United Kingdom. The company offers personal banking products and services, including current and savings accounts; residential mortgages; credit cards and personal loans; and safe deposit box services.

