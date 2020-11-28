Metro Bank PLC (OTCMKTS:MBNKF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Metro Bank PLC (OTCMKTS:MBNKF) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have issued a hold recommendation on the company.

Separately, Investec lowered Metro Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of MBNKF opened at $1.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.93 and a beta of 1.19. Metro Bank has a one year low of $0.72 and a one year high of $3.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.00 and its 200-day moving average is $1.17.

Metro Bank PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and commercial banking services in the United Kingdom. The company offers personal banking products and services, including current and savings accounts; residential mortgages; credit cards and personal loans; and safe deposit box services.

