Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Price Target Increased to $38.00 by Analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) had its target price lifted by Tudor Pickering & Holt from $29.00 to $38.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on MEOH. TheStreet downgraded shares of Methanex from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Methanex from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Methanex from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a sector outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Methanex from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Methanex in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.07.

Shares of MEOH stock opened at $42.20 on Tuesday. Methanex has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $42.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.27 and a beta of 2.05.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by ($0.09). Methanex had a negative net margin of 4.84% and a negative return on equity of 7.82%. Equities research analysts expect that Methanex will post -1.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.028 per share. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 16th. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio is 16.13%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MEOH. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in Methanex by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 13,177 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Methanex in the 3rd quarter worth about $682,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Methanex by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 515,873 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,591,000 after purchasing an additional 30,034 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Methanex by 153.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 43,731 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 26,485 shares during the period. Finally, JS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Methanex in the 3rd quarter worth about $366,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.75% of the company’s stock.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, the company owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. It owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

