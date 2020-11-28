MEG Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) Receives $3.98 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

MEG Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.98.

MEGEF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of MEG Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of MEG Energy from $3.25 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of MEG Energy from $4.75 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $4.25 price objective on shares of MEG Energy in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th.

Shares of OTCMKTS MEGEF opened at $2.98 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.48. MEG Energy has a 1 year low of $0.82 and a 1 year high of $6.14.

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 750 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

