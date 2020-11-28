Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Price Target Raised to $130.00 at Piper Sandler

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the medical technology company’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Medtronic’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.42 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.59 EPS.

MDT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They issued a peer perform rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Medtronic from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Cowen reissued a buy rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Raymond James increased their target price on Medtronic from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Medtronic from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Medtronic currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $120.69.

Medtronic stock opened at $114.59 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Medtronic has a 1 year low of $72.13 and a 1 year high of $122.15. The company has a market cap of $154.03 billion, a PE ratio of 35.04, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $108.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.14.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $7.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 10.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Medtronic will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

In other Medtronic news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 20,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $2,278,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 74,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,166,620. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 9,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.05, for a total value of $1,004,593.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,573,953. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,326 shares of company stock valued at $4,441,498. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDT. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Medtronic by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 112,167,184 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $11,656,415,000 after buying an additional 957,298 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Medtronic by 119.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 19,803,840 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,770,662,000 after buying an additional 10,788,699 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Medtronic by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,806,243 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,632,832,000 after buying an additional 328,988 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Medtronic by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,986,264 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,557,374,000 after buying an additional 74,368 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Medtronic by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,339,152 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,074,444,000 after buying an additional 659,510 shares during the period. 79.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

