Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Price Target Raised to $128.00

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) had its target price raised by Oppenheimer from $122.00 to $128.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the medical technology company’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Medtronic’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.41 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.19 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.77 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Medtronic from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Citigroup increased their target price on Medtronic from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Medtronic from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Medtronic from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Medtronic from $113.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $120.69.

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $114.59 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $108.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.14. Medtronic has a 1-year low of $72.13 and a 1-year high of $122.15.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $7.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 15.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Medtronic will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 9,563 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.05, for a total value of $1,004,593.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,573,953. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 20,714 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $2,278,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 74,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,166,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,326 shares of company stock valued at $4,441,498. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its stake in Medtronic by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 754,952 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $78,455,000 after acquiring an additional 38,350 shares during the period. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd raised its stake in Medtronic by 1,367.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 11,167 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 10,406 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Medtronic during the 3rd quarter worth $2,493,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Medtronic by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 900,242 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $93,493,000 after buying an additional 36,721 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 282,590 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $25,914,000 after buying an additional 67,577 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

