Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Price Target Raised to $128.00

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) had its price objective hoisted by Truist to $128.00 in a research note released on Wednesday. Truist currently has a buy rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

MDT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their price target on Medtronic from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Medtronic from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Medtronic from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $120.69.

Get Medtronic alerts:

NYSE MDT opened at $114.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.03 billion, a PE ratio of 35.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Medtronic has a 1-year low of $72.13 and a 1-year high of $122.15.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $7.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 15.80%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Medtronic will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Omar Ishrak sold 763 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.40, for a total transaction of $82,709.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 561,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,815,868.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard H. Anderson acquired 4,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $108.52 per share, with a total value of $499,951.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,326 shares of company stock worth $4,441,498. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Medtronic by 119.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 19,803,840 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,770,662,000 after purchasing an additional 10,788,699 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,209,886 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $10,197,948,000 after purchasing an additional 4,352,426 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 393.8% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,574,920 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $144,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,988 shares in the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $124,511,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,627,002 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $792,599,000 after purchasing an additional 955,250 shares in the last quarter. 79.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Further Reading: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.