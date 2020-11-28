MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) Receives $45.40 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.40.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on MediaAlpha in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on MediaAlpha in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on MediaAlpha in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on MediaAlpha in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on MediaAlpha in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company.

MAX stock opened at $38.93 on Monday. MediaAlpha has a 1-year low of $21.62 and a 1-year high of $52.93.

MediaAlpha, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for QL Holdings LLC that provides insurance customer acquisition technology platform in the United States. Its technology platform brings insurance carriers and consumers together in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.

