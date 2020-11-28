McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Acquired by Seeyond

Seeyond lifted its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 22.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,345 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,923 shares during the quarter. Seeyond’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MCK. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 15,252.2% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 17,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,584,000 after acquiring an additional 17,235 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the third quarter worth about $49,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in McKesson by 15.2% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in McKesson by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in McKesson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,053,000. Institutional investors own 86.55% of the company’s stock.

MCK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. ValuEngine upgraded McKesson from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $204.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $202.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $187.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.86.

In other news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 6,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,043,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,522,785. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McKesson stock opened at $180.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $163.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.36. The firm has a market cap of $28.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. McKesson Co. has a 52-week low of $112.60 and a 52-week high of $187.67.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $4.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $60.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.35 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 45.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 16.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.24%.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

