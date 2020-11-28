McKesson Co. (MCK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.42 on January 4th

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 29th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.42 per share on Monday, January 4th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th.

McKesson has a dividend payout ratio of 11.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect McKesson to earn $17.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.6%.

Shares of NYSE:MCK opened at $180.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.99. McKesson has a 52-week low of $112.60 and a 52-week high of $187.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $163.20 and its 200-day moving average is $154.36.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $4.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $60.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.35 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 45.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that McKesson will post 16.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on MCK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $202.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $187.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Barclays upgraded shares of McKesson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $166.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $174.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. McKesson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.86.

In related news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 6,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,043,460.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,522,785. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

