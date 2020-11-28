McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “McGrath RentCorp is comprised of three business segments: Mobile Modular Management Corporation, their modular building rental group, RenTelco, their electronic test equipment rental group, and Enviroplex, their majority-owned subsidiary classroom manufacturing business. MMMC rents and sells modular buildings and accessories to fulfill customers’ space needs. These units are used as temporary offices adjacent to existing facilities, and are used as sales offices, construction field offices, classrooms, health care clinics, child care facilities and for a variety of other purposes. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on MGRC. Oppenheimer raised McGrath RentCorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. BidaskClub lowered McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

Shares of McGrath RentCorp stock opened at $64.86 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.52. McGrath RentCorp has a 12 month low of $44.32 and a 12 month high of $83.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.03.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.13. McGrath RentCorp had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 17.03%. The business had revenue of $156.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that McGrath RentCorp will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other McGrath RentCorp news, VP David M. Whitney sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.06, for a total transaction of $256,240.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,205.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald H. Zech sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total value of $45,752.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,032,696. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 15.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 289,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,619,000 after purchasing an additional 38,772 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 245,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,280,000 after purchasing an additional 39,106 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,933,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 9,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 3,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 154,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,363,000 after purchasing an additional 6,042 shares during the last quarter. 82.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

McGrath RentCorp Company Profile

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment and related accessories, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

