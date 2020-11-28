McAfee Corp.’s Quiet Period To End on December 1st (NASDAQ:MCFE)

McAfee’s (NASDAQ:MCFE) quiet period is set to end on Tuesday, December 1st. McAfee had issued 37,000,000 shares in its IPO on October 22nd. The total size of the offering was $740,000,000 based on an initial share price of $20.00. During McAfee’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on McAfee in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on McAfee in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on McAfee in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Pritchard Capital began coverage on McAfee in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on McAfee in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.20.

NASDAQ MCFE opened at $16.88 on Friday. McAfee has a 1-year low of $15.15 and a 1-year high of $19.78.

In other McAfee news, major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 408,340 shares of McAfee stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total transaction of $7,717,626.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Intel Americas, Inc. sold 3,788,537 shares of McAfee stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total value of $71,603,349.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

