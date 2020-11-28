Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Receives $1,119.25 Average Price Target from Analysts

Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1,119.25.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MKL shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Markel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Markel from $925.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Markel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,077.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 13th.

Shares of MKL stock opened at $1,004.29 on Monday. Markel has a 1 year low of $710.52 and a 1 year high of $1,347.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $995.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $982.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $13.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.96 and a beta of 0.68.

In related news, Director Stewart M. Kasen sold 997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $960.00, for a total value of $957,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,803,840. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Markel by 41.3% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,629,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in Markel by 6.6% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 3,031 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,951,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank acquired a new position in Markel during the second quarter worth about $1,414,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Markel by 48.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,459 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,502,000 after acquiring an additional 4,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Markel by 40.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,208 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,501,000 after acquiring an additional 2,674 shares during the last quarter. 76.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Markel Company Profile

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that consist principally of fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

