Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) and Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Critical Review

Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) and Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Marin Software alerts:

This table compares Marin Software and Upwork’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marin Software $49.04 million 0.40 -$12.41 million N/A N/A Upwork $300.56 million 14.16 -$16.66 million ($0.15) -232.40

Marin Software has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Upwork.

Profitability

This table compares Marin Software and Upwork’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marin Software -28.81% -61.79% -27.37% Upwork -8.91% -11.18% -6.36%

Volatility and Risk

Marin Software has a beta of 0.06, suggesting that its stock price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Upwork has a beta of 1.56, suggesting that its stock price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Marin Software and Upwork, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Marin Software 0 0 0 0 N/A Upwork 0 2 6 0 2.75

Upwork has a consensus target price of $22.00, indicating a potential downside of 36.89%. Given Upwork’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Upwork is more favorable than Marin Software.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

10.6% of Marin Software shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.2% of Upwork shares are held by institutional investors. 10.8% of Marin Software shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 25.3% of Upwork shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Upwork beats Marin Software on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Marin Software

Marin Software Incorporated provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and e-commerce advertising platform; Marin Search to manage advertising campaigns for advertisers and agencies; and Marin Social that enables advertisers to manage their Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter advertising. The company markets and sells its solutions to advertisers directly, and through advertising agencies that use its platform on behalf of their customers. Marin Software Incorporated was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Upwork

Upwork Inc. operates an online talent marketplace that enables businesses (clients) to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies (freelancers) in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's platform provides access to talent with approximately 8,000 skills across approximately 70 categories, including content marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, graphic design, mobile development, sales, and web development. Its platform also enables clients to streamline workflows, such as talent sourcing, outreach, and contracting. The company's platform offers access to various functionalities for remote engagements with freelancers comprising communication and collaboration, time tracking, invoicing, and payment. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll, as well as managed and internet escrow agency services. The company was formerly known as Elance-oDesk, Inc. and changed its name to Upwork Inc. in May 2015. Upwork Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Marin Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marin Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.