Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Shares Bought by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,305 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $2,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 16.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 124,493 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,258,000 after purchasing an additional 17,187 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the second quarter worth about $126,323,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 58.2% during the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,118 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 3,723 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the second quarter worth about $3,546,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 10.7% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 74,313 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,208,000 after purchasing an additional 7,161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Magellan Midstream Partners alerts:

Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners stock opened at $42.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 1 year low of $22.02 and a 1 year high of $65.34. The company has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.20.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 37.91% and a net margin of 35.61%. The firm had revenue of $598.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th were given a dividend of $1.028 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.67%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.34%.

MMP has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine lowered Magellan Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Magellan Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 5th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.58.

In related news, Director Chansoo Joung acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.32 per share, for a total transaction of $706,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,422,689.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Magellan Midstream Partners Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, distillates, aviation fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases for independent refiners and integrated oil companies, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, bio-fuel producers, and regional farm cooperatives; and provides services, including terminalling, ethanol and biodiesel unloading and loading, additive injection, custom blending, laboratory testing, and data services to shippers.

Recommended Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.