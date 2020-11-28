Macquarie Lowers Xiaomi (OTCMKTS:XIACF) to Underperform

Macquarie downgraded shares of Xiaomi (OTCMKTS:XIACF) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on XIACF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Xiaomi from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Xiaomi from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS XIACF opened at $3.42 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.36. Xiaomi has a 12-month low of $1.12 and a 12-month high of $3.75.

Xiaomi Corporation, an Internet company, provides hardware, software, and Internet services in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Smartphones, IoT and Lifestyle Products, Internet Services, and Others segments. The Smartphones segment sells smartphones. The IoT and Lifestyle Products segment offers smart TVs, laptops, AI speakers, and smart routers; various IoT and other smart hardware products; and lifestyle products.

