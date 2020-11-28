Loop Capital Raises Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) Price Target to $55.00

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) had its price objective boosted by Loop Capital from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Loop Capital currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on PLAN. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Anaplan from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. FBN Securities raised their price target on shares of Anaplan from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Anaplan from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anaplan presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $66.67.

Get Anaplan alerts:

NYSE:PLAN opened at $68.81 on Wednesday. Anaplan has a one year low of $26.04 and a one year high of $71.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.83. The company has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a PE ratio of -63.71 and a beta of 2.02.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 36.81% and a negative return on equity of 46.17%. On average, equities analysts predict that Anaplan will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Anaplan news, Director Sandesh Kaveripatnam sold 12,000 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total transaction of $804,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,052,209.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 50,608 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.10, for a total transaction of $3,142,756.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,246,173 shares in the company, valued at $77,387,343.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 581,896 shares of company stock worth $33,830,866 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Anaplan by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 72,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,521,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,122,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 8,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. 94.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Anaplan Company Profile

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform unites traditionally distinct or disconnected database structures, including relational, columnar, and online analytical processing with in-memory data storage and calculation that is used in connecting various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

Featured Story: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Anaplan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anaplan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.