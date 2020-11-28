LondonMetric Property Plc (LMP.L) (LON:LMP) Receives GBX 225 Average PT from Analysts

LondonMetric Property Plc (LMP.L) (LON:LMP) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 225 ($2.94).

Separately, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of LondonMetric Property Plc (LMP.L) from GBX 235 ($3.07) to GBX 250 ($3.27) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd.

In other LondonMetric Property Plc (LMP.L) news, insider Andrew Livingston sold 68,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 233 ($3.04), for a total transaction of £160,532.34 ($209,736.53).

Shares of LondonMetric Property Plc (LMP.L) stock opened at GBX 220.80 ($2.88) on Monday. LondonMetric Property Plc has a one year low of GBX 132.90 ($1.74) and a one year high of GBX 245.20 ($3.20). The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.48, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 225.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 222.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 26th will be given a GBX 2.10 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 26th. LondonMetric Property Plc (LMP.L)’s payout ratio is 77.67%.

About LondonMetric Property Plc (LMP.L)

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a diversified long income portfolio, with 16 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

