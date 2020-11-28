Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Stock Holdings Lifted by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 25.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,882 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 4,418 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $8,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LMT. Vantage Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 26,409 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,637,000 after buying an additional 1,606 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 885 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 166.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,924 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,797,000 after acquiring an additional 3,076 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 538 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1,983.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 21,123 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,708,000 after acquiring an additional 20,109 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LMT. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $509.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $451.18.

Shares of LMT opened at $374.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $372.23 and its 200-day moving average is $378.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $266.11 and a 12-month high of $442.53.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The aerospace company reported $6.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.07 by $0.18. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 173.43%. The company had revenue of $16.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $2.60 dividend. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.40. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.74%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

