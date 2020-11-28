Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Position Trimmed by Citizens Financial Group Inc RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lessened its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 43.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 655 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 507 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Family Legacy Inc. boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 6,947 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,663,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,258 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 308 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 694 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LMT. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $509.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 20th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $451.18.

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $374.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $372.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $378.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.98. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $266.11 and a 12-month high of $442.53.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The aerospace company reported $6.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.07 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $16.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.14 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 173.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.60 per share. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.74%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

