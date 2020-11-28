Lloyds Banking Group’s (LYG) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Societe Generale restated a buy rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Monday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lloyds Banking Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold.
Shares of Lloyds Banking Group stock opened at $1.94 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.47. Lloyds Banking Group has a 52-week low of $1.17 and a 52-week high of $3.58. The firm has a market cap of $34.32 billion, a PE ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.45.
Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile
Lloyds Banking Group plc provides range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.
