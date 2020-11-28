Lloyds Banking Group’s (LYG) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Societe Generale restated a buy rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Monday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lloyds Banking Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of Lloyds Banking Group stock opened at $1.94 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.47. Lloyds Banking Group has a 52-week low of $1.17 and a 52-week high of $3.58. The firm has a market cap of $34.32 billion, a PE ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Optas LLC bought a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 105.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 33,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 17,328 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

