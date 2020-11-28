Linamar Co. (LNR.TO) (TSE:LNR) Lifted to “Outperform” at CIBC

CIBC upgraded shares of Linamar Co. (LNR.TO) (TSE:LNR) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have C$71.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of C$56.00.

LNR has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Linamar Co. (LNR.TO) from C$52.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Linamar Co. (LNR.TO) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$46.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Linamar Co. (LNR.TO) from C$55.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Linamar Co. (LNR.TO) from C$56.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th.

LNR opened at C$59.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.10, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.22. Linamar Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$24.57 and a fifty-two week high of C$63.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$49.85 and its 200 day moving average is C$41.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19.

Linamar Corporation together with its subsidiaries design, develop, and produce engineered products in Canada, Rest of North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Transportation and Industrial. The Transportation segment engages in the design, development, and manufacture of precision metallic components, modules, and systems for vehicle and power generation markets.

