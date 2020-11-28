Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $16.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Lifetime Brands is a leading designer, marketer and distributor of kitchenware, cutlery & cutting boards, bakeware & cookware, pantryware & spices, tabletop and bath accessories, marketing its products under various trade names, including Farberware, KitchenAid, Pfaltzgraff, Cuisinart, Hoffritz, Sabatier, Nautica, DBK-Daniel Boulud Kitchen, Joseph Abboud Environments, Roshco, Baker’s Advantage, Kamenstein, CasaModa, Kathy Ireland, and :USE. Lifetime’s products are distributed through almost every major retailer in the United States. “

LCUT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lifetime Brands from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Lifetime Brands from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $9.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Lifetime Brands from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th.

Lifetime Brands stock opened at $13.43 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.61. Lifetime Brands has a twelve month low of $3.26 and a twelve month high of $14.47. The stock has a market cap of $292.34 million, a P/E ratio of -8.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.15. Lifetime Brands had a negative net margin of 8.16% and a positive return on equity of 4.01%. Equities analysts anticipate that Lifetime Brands will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Lifetime Brands by 185.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Lifetime Brands by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,745 shares in the last quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN boosted its position in Lifetime Brands by 8.1% in the second quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 113,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 8,452 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Lifetime Brands by 5.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 209,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after buying an additional 10,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Lifetime Brands by 459.1% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 24,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 20,129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.91% of the company’s stock.

Lifetime Brands Company Profile

Lifetime Brands, Inc designs, sources, and sells branded kitchenware, tableware, and other products for use in the home in the United States and internationally. The company provides kitchenware products, including kitchen tools and gadgets, cutlery, kitchen scales, thermometers, cutting boards, shears, cookware, pantryware, spice racks, and bakeware; and tableware products comprising dinnerware, stemware, flatware, and giftware.

