Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) Lifted to “Outperform” at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have $12.50 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on LXP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lexington Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.80.

Get Lexington Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of Lexington Realty Trust stock opened at $10.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.64. Lexington Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $7.86 and a twelve month high of $12.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 0.67.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). Lexington Realty Trust had a net margin of 81.16% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The business had revenue of $84.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. Lexington Realty Trust’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.108 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This is an increase from Lexington Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Lexington Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 52.50%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust in the third quarter worth about $155,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 23.8% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 99,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 19,117 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 19.9% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 611,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,453,000 after buying an additional 101,634 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 20.8% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 292,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,235,000 after buying an additional 50,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 10.4% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 128,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,345,000 after buying an additional 12,165 shares during the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lexington Realty Trust Company Profile

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

Featured Story: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for Lexington Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexington Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.