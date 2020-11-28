Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Shares Acquired by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) by 88.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 721,764 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 339,173 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 0.18% of Levi Strauss & Co. worth $9,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEVI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 16.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,726,485 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $63,335,000 after acquiring an additional 672,310 shares during the period. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. during the first quarter worth $14,917,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 1,096.8% during the third quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 397,200 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $5,322,000 after acquiring an additional 364,011 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 27.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,238,074 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $16,591,000 after acquiring an additional 265,062 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. during the second quarter worth $2,342,000. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Bradley J. Haas sold 125,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.59, for a total value of $2,088,398.97. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,883 shares in the company, valued at $2,088,398.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Miriam L. Haas sold 5,599 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.86, for a total value of $88,800.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,599 shares in the company, valued at $88,800.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,183,125 shares of company stock worth $19,605,554 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LEVI. Zacks Investment Research raised Levi Strauss & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. TheStreet raised Levi Strauss & Co. from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Levi Strauss & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.78.

Shares of NYSE:LEVI opened at $19.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 52-week low of $9.09 and a 52-week high of $20.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.97. The company has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.83 and a beta of 0.91.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 6th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.30. Levi Strauss & Co. had a positive return on equity of 7.10% and a negative net margin of 1.90%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $822.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. It designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

