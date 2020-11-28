LEG Immobilien AG (LEG.F) (FRA:LEG) PT Set at €137.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

LEG Immobilien AG (LEG.F) (FRA:LEG) has been given a €137.00 ($161.18) price target by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 16.79% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €135.00 ($158.82) price objective on LEG Immobilien AG (LEG.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €135.90 ($159.88) price objective on LEG Immobilien AG (LEG.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Barclays set a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective on LEG Immobilien AG (LEG.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €140.00 ($164.71) price target on LEG Immobilien AG (LEG.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €118.00 ($138.82) price objective on LEG Immobilien AG (LEG.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. LEG Immobilien AG (LEG.F) presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €129.56 ($152.43).

Shares of LEG Immobilien AG (LEG.F) stock opened at €118.00 ($138.82) on Thursday. LEG Immobilien AG has a one year low of €75.17 ($88.44) and a one year high of €98.50 ($115.88). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €120.36 and a 200-day moving average price of €119.24.

LEG Immobilien AG operates as an integrated property company in Germany. It rents apartments, commercial units, and garages and parking spaces; and purchases and sells property portfolios. The company also offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT services for third parties.

