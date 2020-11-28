LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LCNB Corp. is a financial holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, LCNB National Bank and Dakin Insurance Agency, Inc., is engaged in the commercial banking and insurance agency businesses. Headquartered in Lebanon, Ohio, the Bank is a full service community bank offering a range of commercial and personal banking services. In addition, the company provides safe deposit boxes, night depositories, U.S. savings bonds, travelers’ checks, money orders, cashier’s checks, bank-by-mail, automated teller machines (ATMs), cash and transaction services, debit cards, wire transfers, electronic funds transfer, utility bill collections, notary public services, personal computer based cash management services, telephone banking, and Internet banking services for individuals and businesses. Further, LCNB, through its subsidiary, Dakin Insurance Agency, Inc., engages in insurance agency businesses. It involves in the sale and servicing of personal and commercial insurance products, and annuity products. “

Separately, Boenning Scattergood started coverage on LCNB in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a neutral rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:LCNB opened at $15.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.78 million, a PE ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.37. LCNB has a 12 month low of $10.03 and a 12 month high of $19.50.

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. LCNB had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 22.10%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that LCNB will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a $0.19 dividend. This is an increase from LCNB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. LCNB’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LCNB. Creative Planning purchased a new position in LCNB in the third quarter valued at about $4,413,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in LCNB by 16.8% in the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 315,994 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,043,000 after purchasing an additional 45,408 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in LCNB by 8.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 121,385 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC raised its stake in LCNB by 100.0% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of LCNB by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 57,627 shares of the bank’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 12,085 shares during the period. 37.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About LCNB

LCNB Corp. operates as the financial holding company for LCNB National Bank that provides commercial and personal banking services in Ohio. The company's deposit products include checking, NOW, savings, Christmas and vacation club, money market deposit, lifetime checking, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

