Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) vs. YBCC (OTCMKTS:YBAO) Head-To-Head Survey

Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) and YBCC (OTCMKTS:YBAO) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Profitability

Get Lawson Products alerts:

This table compares Lawson Products and YBCC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lawson Products 3.47% 7.18% 3.93% YBCC N/A N/A N/A

86.8% of Lawson Products shares are owned by institutional investors. 49.2% of Lawson Products shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 61.4% of YBCC shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Lawson Products has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, YBCC has a beta of 0.31, suggesting that its stock price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Lawson Products and YBCC’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lawson Products $370.79 million 1.19 $7.22 million $0.91 53.52 YBCC $2.25 million 0.10 -$150,000.00 N/A N/A

Lawson Products has higher revenue and earnings than YBCC.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Lawson Products and YBCC, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lawson Products 0 0 1 0 3.00 YBCC 0 0 0 0 N/A

Lawson Products presently has a consensus target price of $53.00, suggesting a potential upside of 8.83%. Given Lawson Products’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Lawson Products is more favorable than YBCC.

Summary

Lawson Products beats YBCC on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lawson Products

Lawson Products, Inc. distributes products and services to the industrial, commercial, institutional, and government maintenance, repair, and operations marketplace in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Lawson and Bolt. The company's products include fastening systems, fluid power products, specialty chemicals, cutting tools and abrasives, electrical products, aftermarket automotive supplies, safety products, welding and metal repair products, and other products. It serves customers operating in the automotive repair, commercial vehicle maintenance, government, manufacturing, food processing, distribution, construction, oil and gas, mining, wholesale, service, and other industries. The company sells its products through sales representatives, as well as directly from its Website or through fax or phone. Lawson Products, Inc. was founded in 1952 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About YBCC

YBCC, Inc. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on the acquisition of or merger with an existing company. Previously, it was engaged in the bio-science manufacture and research business. The company is based in Walnut, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Lawson Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lawson Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.