Largo Coin (LRG) Market Capitalization Achieves $172.55 Million

Largo Coin (CURRENCY:LRG) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 28th. Largo Coin has a total market capitalization of $172.55 million and approximately $698,459.00 worth of Largo Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Largo Coin coin can now be bought for $9.79 or 0.00056364 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Largo Coin has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Largo Coin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003441 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005765 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00027920 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.00 or 0.00166964 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.63 or 0.00953615 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.46 or 0.00215702 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.81 or 0.00482571 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001865 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.12 or 0.00173393 BTC.

Largo Coin Profile

Largo Coin’s total supply is 47,603,543 coins and its circulating supply is 17,626,167 coins. The official message board for Largo Coin is medium.com/@largocoin . Largo Coin’s official website is www.largocoin.io

Buying and Selling Largo Coin

Largo Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Largo Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Largo Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Largo Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Largo Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Largo Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.