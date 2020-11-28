Lancashire (OTCMKTS:LCSHF) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of Lancashire (OTCMKTS:LCSHF) in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on LCSHF. Investec cut shares of Lancashire to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Friday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Lancashire from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of LCSHF stock opened at $9.96 on Tuesday. Lancashire has a 52-week low of $6.44 and a 52-week high of $10.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.51.

About Lancashire

Lancashire Holdings Limited provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Far East, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Property, Energy, Marine, Aviation, and Lancashire Syndicate. It offers aviation insurance solutions comprising AV52, aviation deductible, and other aviation solutions; coverage for upstream operational and construction all risks related to wind, earthquakes, and floods, as well as standalone business interruption coverage, and downstream and onshore operational business coverage; and coverage in marine portfolio, including marine hull, total loss and war, mortgagees interests insurance, mortgagees additional perils, excess protection and indemnity, marine war, and builder's risks to high-profile accounts, cruise vessels, and liquid natural gas carriers.

