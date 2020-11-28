Kona Grill (OTCMKTS:KONAQ) vs. Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) Critical Contrast

Kona Grill (OTCMKTS:KONAQ) and Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Kona Grill and Fiesta Restaurant Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kona Grill 0 0 0 0 N/A Fiesta Restaurant Group 0 1 1 0 2.50

Fiesta Restaurant Group has a consensus target price of $11.75, suggesting a potential downside of 3.13%. Given Fiesta Restaurant Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Fiesta Restaurant Group is more favorable than Kona Grill.

Profitability

This table compares Kona Grill and Fiesta Restaurant Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kona Grill N/A N/A N/A Fiesta Restaurant Group -5.68% -3.22% -0.81%

Volatility and Risk

Kona Grill has a beta of 0.61, suggesting that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fiesta Restaurant Group has a beta of 2.05, suggesting that its share price is 105% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Kona Grill and Fiesta Restaurant Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kona Grill $156.94 million 0.00 -$31.97 million N/A N/A Fiesta Restaurant Group $660.94 million 0.48 -$84.39 million $0.35 34.66

Kona Grill has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Fiesta Restaurant Group.

Summary

Fiesta Restaurant Group beats Kona Grill on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kona Grill

Kona Grill, Inc. owns and operates upscale casual restaurants under the Kona Grill brand name. As of April 30, 2019, it operated 27 full-service restaurants in the United States. On April 30, 2019, Kona Grill, Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware. The company is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

About Fiesta Restaurant Group

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana brands. The company's Pollo Tropical restaurants offer fire-grilled and citrus marinated chicken, and other freshly prepared tropical inspired menu items; and Taco Cabana restaurants that provide Mexican inspired food made fresh by hand. As of December 29, 2019, it operated 142 Pollo Tropical restaurants in Florida; 164 company owned Taco Cabana restaurants; and franchised 32 Pollo Tropical restaurants in Puerto Rico, Panama, Guyana, Bahamas, Ecuador, and Florida, as well as franchised Taco Cabana restaurants 6 in New Mexico and 2 in Texas. Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

