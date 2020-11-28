Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft’s (KNRRY) Neutral Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY) in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, November 2nd. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, October 15th. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft currently has an average rating of Buy.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $32.15 on Wednesday. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $19.85 and a 12-month high of $32.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.75.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. It offers intelligence entrance, HVAC, auxiliary power supply, control component and windscreen wiper, and driver assistance systems, as well as platform screen doors, friction materials, and control technology products for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

