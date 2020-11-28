KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) (FRA:KGX) Given a €81.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €81.00 ($95.29) price objective on KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) (FRA:KGX) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on shares of KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Baader Bank set a €72.00 ($84.71) price target on KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Berenberg Bank set a €86.00 ($101.18) price objective on KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley set a €63.00 ($74.12) target price on KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €56.00 ($65.88) price target on shares of KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €69.82 ($82.14).

Shares of FRA KGX opened at €70.10 ($82.47) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €72.44 and its 200 day moving average price is €65.19. KION GROUP AG has a 1 year low of €57.87 ($68.08) and a 1 year high of €81.82 ($96.26).

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, towing vehicles, and automated trucks and autonomous trucks under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, OM STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brands.

