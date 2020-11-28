King Luther Capital Management Corp Trims Position in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lessened its holdings in shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,375 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,840 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned about 0.08% of LivePerson worth $2,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of LivePerson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LivePerson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LivePerson during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of LivePerson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of LivePerson by 207.3% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

Get LivePerson alerts:

Shares of LPSN stock opened at $57.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.38. LivePerson, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.08 and a fifty-two week high of $63.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.12 and a beta of 1.46.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.14. LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 60.48% and a negative net margin of 35.41%. The firm had revenue of $94.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that LivePerson, Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director William Wesemann sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.81, for a total transaction of $132,025.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,921,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John Deneen Collins sold 504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.47, for a total value of $26,948.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,422 shares of company stock valued at $461,963 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

LPSN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital lifted their price target on LivePerson from $53.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub upgraded LivePerson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on LivePerson from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on LivePerson from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded LivePerson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.43.

About LivePerson

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Business, Consumer, and Corporate. The Business segment enables brands to leverage intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

Further Reading: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for LivePerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivePerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.