King Luther Capital Management Corp Trims Position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

King Luther Capital Management Corp cut its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,003 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $3,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 16.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,995,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $961,997,000 after buying an additional 575,561 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 11.5% during the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,615,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $622,736,000 after purchasing an additional 270,353 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 4.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 652,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $164,066,000 after purchasing an additional 26,340 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 71.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 549,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $138,149,000 after purchasing an additional 229,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $141,124,000. 95.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FLT stock opened at $267.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $168.51 and a 1-year high of $329.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $248.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $247.64.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $585.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $580.76 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 29.88%. FLEETCOR Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current year.

FLEETCOR Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cfra upgraded FLEETCOR Technologies to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $273.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Mizuho dropped their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Citigroup dropped their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $278.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $281.89.

In related news, CFO Eric Dey sold 47,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.26, for a total transaction of $13,244,180.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 64,513 shares in the company, valued at $17,822,361.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About FLEETCOR Technologies

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc operates as a business payments company that simplifies the way businesses manage and pay expenses. The company's portfolio of brands help companies automate, secure, digitize, and control payments on behalf of employees and suppliers. It offers payment solutions in five primary categories, including fuel, lodging, tolls, corporate payments, and gift.

