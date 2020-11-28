King Luther Capital Management Corp Sells 57,630 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lowered its stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,630 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $3,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 622.6% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,590 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the third quarter valued at approximately $114,000.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BLDR shares. Wedbush lifted their price target on Builders FirstSource from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. B. Riley lifted their price target on Builders FirstSource from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. BMC Equities Research raised Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 31st. BidaskClub downgraded Builders FirstSource from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Builders FirstSource from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.87.

BLDR stock opened at $37.93 on Friday. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $38.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.84 and a beta of 2.73.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.18. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 2.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO David E. Rush sold 9,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total transaction of $278,522.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 70,963 shares in the company, valued at $2,170,048.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter M. Jackson sold 28,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total value of $873,822.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,075,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

