King Luther Capital Management Corp Sells 440 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

King Luther Capital Management Corp decreased its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,620 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 440 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 68.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

In other news, Director Tench Coxe sold 629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.30, for a total value of $335,445.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 49,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.51, for a total transaction of $27,524,949.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 112,654 shares of company stock valued at $61,687,595. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVDA stock opened at $530.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 6.09 and a quick ratio of 5.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $538.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $456.27. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $180.68 and a one year high of $589.07. The stock has a market cap of $328.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.59.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.93% and a return on equity of 30.41%. Research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 13.94%.

NVDA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $392.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $475.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $390.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $650.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $537.13.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

Recommended Story: Neutral Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.