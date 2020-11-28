King Luther Capital Management Corp Sells 3,337 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

King Luther Capital Management Corp cut its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 281,476 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,337 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $4,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,290 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 115.2% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 2,615 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Aj Teague acquired 1,880 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.05 per share, with a total value of $35,814.00. Also, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 4,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.22 per share, with a total value of $76,880.00. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 30,880 shares of company stock valued at $282,994. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EPD opened at $19.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $43.50 billion, a PE ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.74 and a 200-day moving average of $17.90. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $10.27 and a 52 week high of $29.22.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 16.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th were paid a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is presently 82.79%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EPD. Evercore ISI upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Enterprise Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Enterprise Products Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.75.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

