King Luther Capital Management Corp Sells 25,000 Shares of Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST)

King Luther Capital Management Corp decreased its holdings in Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) by 14.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned 0.27% of Renasant worth $3,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RNST. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Renasant during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Renasant by 76.9% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 8,131 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Renasant by 8.9% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 31,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Renasant by 82.1% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 3,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Renasant during the second quarter valued at approximately $235,000. 68.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Renasant alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. DA Davidson lowered Renasant from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $28.50 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. ValuEngine raised Renasant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Renasant from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Renasant has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.80.

In other news, EVP James W. Gray sold 832 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.55, for a total value of $26,249.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,292 shares in the company, valued at $955,712.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO James C. Iv Mabry purchased 28,000 shares of Renasant stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.98 per share, for a total transaction of $811,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 60,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,747,088.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RNST opened at $31.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.39. Renasant Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.22 and a fifty-two week high of $36.84. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63 and a beta of 1.40.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. Renasant had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 14.07%. Sell-side analysts predict that Renasant Co. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Renasant’s payout ratio is 30.24%.

Renasant Company Profile

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

See Also: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Renasant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renasant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.