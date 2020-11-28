King Luther Capital Management Corp Sells 1,710 Shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lessened its holdings in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) by 7.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,710 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Novanta were worth $2,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NOVT. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Novanta in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $22,501,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Novanta by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 583,883 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,552,000 after buying an additional 153,336 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Novanta by 34,164.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 140,140 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,963,000 after buying an additional 139,731 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Novanta by 71.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 192,548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,283,000 after buying an additional 80,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Novanta by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 297,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,307,000 after buying an additional 64,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Robert Buckley sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.08, for a total transaction of $460,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 152,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,570,529.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.92, for a total transaction of $574,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,978,916.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,606,320. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NOVT opened at $118.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 100.62 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.40. Novanta Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.44 and a fifty-two week high of $127.91.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $142.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.37 million. Novanta had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. Research analysts predict that Novanta Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NOVT. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Novanta in a report on Friday, November 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $109.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Novanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Novanta from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Novanta from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.67.

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. Its Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

