King Luther Capital Management Corp Reduces Stock Position in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lessened its holdings in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 355 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned approximately 0.06% of YETI worth $2,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of YETI by 189.7% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in YETI in the third quarter valued at about $102,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in YETI in the third quarter valued at about $109,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in YETI in the second quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in YETI by 27.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the period. 93.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE YETI opened at $64.18 on Friday. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.28 and a 52-week high of $64.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.47 and a 200-day moving average of $45.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 82.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.24. YETI had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 84.63%. The company had revenue of $294.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of YETI in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of YETI from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of YETI from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of YETI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of YETI from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.87.

In related news, SVP Hollie Sammons Castro sold 6,570 shares of YETI stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $328,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,414,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kirk A. Zambetti sold 13,000 shares of YETI stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.34, for a total transaction of $745,420.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,089,985.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 268,452 shares of company stock valued at $15,726,450 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, including colsters, lowballs, wine tumbler, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

