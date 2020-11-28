King Luther Capital Management Corp Reduces Stock Position in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

King Luther Capital Management Corp cut its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,055 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned 0.06% of First Industrial Realty Trust worth $2,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.2% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 31,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 4.6% in the second quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 9,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 48,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 25.2% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eii Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.1% during the third quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 62,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,507,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FR opened at $42.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.45. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.89 and a 1-year high of $46.12. The stock has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.90 and a beta of 0.89.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.18). First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 46.84%. The firm had revenue of $116.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 57.47%.

A number of research analysts have commented on FR shares. Mizuho upped their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. TD Securities upgraded First Industrial Realty Trust to a “buy” rating and set a $19.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.11.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

