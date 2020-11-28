King Luther Capital Management Corp Reduces Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

King Luther Capital Management Corp decreased its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 47.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,518 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $3,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ruggie Capital Group increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 496.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ruggie Capital Group now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.74, for a total value of $49,828.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,425.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $56.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.08 and a 200-day moving average of $48.70. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.00 and a twelve month high of $83.11. The firm has a market cap of $117.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.81.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.39. Citigroup had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The business had revenue of $17.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 26.91%.

Several research firms have recently commented on C. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Citigroup from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.50 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Citigroup has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.75.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

