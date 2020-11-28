King Luther Capital Management Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,260 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,940 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned 0.19% of Perficient worth $2,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PRFT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Perficient by 8.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,282 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Perficient by 261.5% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,557 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 18,487 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Perficient by 65.9% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,291 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. purchased a new position in shares of Perficient during the second quarter worth about $266,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perficient during the second quarter worth about $274,000.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PRFT. Barrington Research boosted their target price on Perficient from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. National Securities upgraded Perficient from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Alliance Global Partners boosted their target price on Perficient from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Perficient from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.80.

In other news, Director Gary Wimberly purchased 920 shares of Perficient stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.04 per share, with a total value of $39,596.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,038 shares in the company, valued at $518,115.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Nancy C. Pechloff purchased 984 shares of Perficient stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $40.84 per share, for a total transaction of $40,186.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,239.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PRFT stock opened at $46.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. Perficient, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.88 and a fifty-two week high of $53.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.36, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.44.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. Perficient had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 6.39%. The firm had revenue of $157.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Perficient, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Perficient Profile

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. Its solutions include portals and collaboration, such as searchable data systems, collaborative systems for process improvement, transaction processing, unified and extended reporting, commerce, content management, and other services; and platform implementation services, including application server selection, architecture planning, installation and configuration, clustering for availability, performance assessment and issue remediation, security, and technology migrations.

